Demi Moore & Bruce Willis Raise The Bar For Friendly Exes, Dance As Duo Amid Quarantine

Demi Moore and Bruce Willis had raised some eyebrows when it was reported that the divorced couple is in quarantine together. Bruce Willis’ wife could not join him and his daughters due to a medical emergency and is staying back with their younger kids at home. However, the ex-couple has been raising standards for friendly exes as yet another video of them having fun together has surfaced on social media.

Demi Moore, Bruce Willis dance together in quarantine

As the former Hollywood couple is in quarantine with their three adult daughters, Rumer, 31, Scout, 28, Tallulah, 26, they have kept their fans updated about their lives amid Coronavirus pandemic. Rumer recently updated her social media handle where she has filmed her parents kicking up their heels in several cute new videos. Check out the videos below.

In the video, Demi Moore and Bruce Willis are clad in black clothes and their daughter, Rumer asked them to, “Act like you like each other”. Demi Moore and Bruce then started grooving to imaginary music when Demi asked her ex if he was still wearing his grumpy old man socks as he was hardly moving when compared to her.

A few seconds later, Willis did a quick countdown and the duo launched into a dance routine. As they stepped up and down together, the two cracked up at their own silliness. Soon they were joined by their daughter Tallulah who amused the parents and danced along. In the end, Willis finished off with a makeshift moonwalk move.

Check out some more pictures from the Moore-Willis family during the quarantine

