BMC Mandates 100 Pc Attendance For Employees, Grants Relaxation To Staff Over 55 Years

In a bid to contain the further spread of the novel Coronavirus in Mumbai, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has mandated 100 percent attendance for all its employees in the offices and on-field. The order released on Friday also mentioned some relaxation to the employees over 55 years of age and people with medical conditions.

This decision was taken to protect the health of workers as Coronavirus infection can be more fatal to elderly people and those with existing health complications.

"All staff over the age of 55 years are advised to either work from home or work in the office and not to on the field. People in the medical department, including doctors, nursing staff and paramedics over the age of 55 years with co-morbidities are advised to stay home for two weeks", the order issued on Friday said.

The BMC also advised all the staff who live outside its limits like Thane, Navi Mumbai, Mira Bhaynder or Palghar etc. to contact the nearest ward office from their residence, instead of their original current posting. Earlier this week, Mumbai Police asked its personnel who are above 55 years of age to stay at home during the lockdown.

COVID-19 situation in Maharashtra

On Thursday, Mumbai reported 417 cases and 20 deaths. The city's civic body - BMC, stated that of the 417 cases, 110 patients tested positive between April 27 and April 28 and have been admitted to isolation wards.

According to the Medical Education and Drugs Department of Maharashtra, 7061 people have been tested positive for Coronavirus, while 290 have lost their lives and another 1,180 have recovered after receiving treatment. Maharashtra, however, remains the worst affected state in the country with at least 10,498 cases as on Friday as per the data by the Ministry of Health.

