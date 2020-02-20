The Debate
Video Of Flamingos Feeding Their Young Ones Goes Viral, Netizens Amazed

Rest of the World News

The video that was shared by a Twitter user named Parveen Kaswan shows flamingos feeding their young ones. Here's what the birds actually feed their babies.

flamingos

A video of flamingos feeding their young ones is now going viral on social media. The video was shared with an interesting fact about flamingos that many people did not know about. The video that was shared by a Twitter user named Parveen Kaswan shows flamingos feeding their young ones but it also shares the information as to how and what the birds actually do while providing for their babies. 

Flamingos feed fluid from their stomach

The twitter user Parveen Kaswan is an Indian Forest Service officer and he shared the fact that parent flamingos produce crop milk in their digestive tracts and regurgitate it to feed young ones. In a separate tweet, he explained the crop milk is made up of protein and fat-rich cells of the lining of crop, which is part of the alimentary canal where food is stored before digestion. This means that the flamingos feed fluid from their stomach before the babies are ready to eat solid food. 

The video that was shared by Parveen Kaswan on February 20 has garnered more than 94,000 views and has been liked by over 9,000 users. 

