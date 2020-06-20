'Unforgettable Sight': Elephant Calf Drinks Water Directly Through Its Mouth, Watch

According to experts, a human baby cannot walk before he or she is one year of age. In a similar manner, an elephant calf does not learn to use its trunk until it is six to eight months of age. Personifying the fact, a clip of an elephant calf drinking water directly from its mouth is doing rounds on the internet.

'Calves use trunk after six months'

The 33-second clip was posted on Twitter by IFS officer Susanta Nanda with the caption saying that it was “a site no can forget” The small video shows an African elephant baby dabbling in the water. However, after a few moments of playing in water, it finally bends down to drink water directly from its mouth.

Baby dabbling initially with the trunk & then drinking directly through its mouth💚

Around 6-8 months, calves begin to use their trunks to eat & drink. Till than they drink directly. And that’s a site no can forget...



(🎬: In the video. It’s an African elephant baby) pic.twitter.com/5ASh0tGzu6 — Susanta Nanda (@susantananda3) June 20, 2020

Since shared earlier today, the clip has been viewed over 4.4 thousand times. In addition, it has racked up over 600 likes and 100 retweets. Meanwhile, Netizens have also shown the post with a bandwidth of comments. While many have thanked the Indian officer for sharing the information, many have called it a “beautiful” sight.

In related news, a short clip showing an elephant calf playfully kicking a man on the backside is doing rounds on the internet. The seven-second-clip was reportedly shot in Chaing Mai, Thailand. In the hilarious clip, one can see a man trying to take a selfie with a baby elephant. However, as the calf seemed disinterested in the photo, it playfully kicked the man on the backside with its hind leg.

Since shared, the video has left Twitter users chuckling. With hundreds of likes and several comments, while one user fell in ‘love’ with the baby elephant, others called the cute animal a ‘naughty fellow’. A user said, “Already in love with this baby elephant. He is so playful and I love that”.

