Video Of Baby Elephant Playfully Kicking Man In The Back Leaves Netizens In Splits

Videos and images of adorable animals always tend to leave netizens heart-warmed and one such clip of a baby elephant kicking a man’s butt has resurfaced.

Videos and images of adorable animals always tend to leave netizens heart-warmed and one such clip of a baby elephant kicking a man’s back has resurfaced on social media. Shared by IFS Officer Sudha Ramen on June 19, the short clip shows an elephant calf playfully kicking a man on the backside. The seven-second-clip was reportedly shot in Chaing Mai, Thailand. 

In the hilarious clip, one can see a man trying to take a selfie with a baby elephant. However, as the calf seemed disinterested in the photo, it playfully kicked the man on the backside with its hind leg. 

Netizens in awe

Since shared, the video has left Twitter users chuckling. With hundreds of likes and several comments, while one user fell in ‘love’ with the baby elephant, others called the cute animal a ‘naughty fellow’. A user said, “Already in love with this baby elephant. He is so playful and I love that”.

