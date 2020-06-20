5-8 Million Years Old Elephant Fossil Found In Siwalik Sediments Of Uttar Pradesh

In an unusual and interesting discovery, a fossil said to be of an elephant was found from the Siwalik sediments exposed in the vicinity of Badshahi Bagh area of Saharanpur in Uttar Pradesh. According to the chief conservator of the forest of Saharanpur, the fossil found has been estimated to be around five to eight million years old.

A fossil of an elephant has been discovered from the Siwalik sediments exposed in the vicinity of Badshahi Bagh in Saharanpur. Fossil is from Dhok Pathan formation of Siwalik. Age of the specimen may range from 5 to 8 million yrs: VK Jain, Chief Conservator of Forest, Saharanpur pic.twitter.com/Hyd1bWvZln — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) June 19, 2020

"We have found a fossil of a Stegodon, a variety of the elephant which used to be found at an early age. The fossil is from Dhok Pathan formation of Siwalik. The estimated age of the specimen may range from five to eight million years," VK Jain, Chief Conservator of Forest, Saharanpur told ANI.

"We have consulted the Wadia institute and a scientist told us that this fossil is a middle-age deposition. This is the first fossil of its kind and we would like to preserve the fossil and increase our research because if we were able to find the fossil, there is a possibility that we would be able to find more," he said.

"It is a huge achievement for us and we would like to increase the number of scientists in the study to discover more fossils," Jain further said.

