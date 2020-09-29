Good News: Musician Covers 2,500 On Cycle To Spread Awareness About Yemen Crisis

A musician and cyclist from Chicago, named Ruben Lopez, cycled for around 2,500 miles across the United States to create awareness about the crisis in Yemen. According to UNICEF, Yemen is going through the largest humanitarian crisis in the world which requires humanitarian assistance for 24 million people. On September 25, the cyclist completed his 36 days long journey beginning from Poo Poo Point Trailhead to Pee Pee Creek. According to his comment on his own Tweet, he had tears of joy when he reached his final destination.

Cyclist travels 2,500 miles

The cyclist took to Twitter and made a post with 3 different images. The first image is of a google map route which shows the distance that is to be covered. The second image belongs to his starting point at Poo Poo Point Trailhead. In the image, he can be seen standing next to the sign board and pointing towards the sign which read, ‘Poo Poo Point Trailhead’. The third image belongs to his final destination. The cyclist can be seen wearing his helmet as he stands right in front of the sign board that read, ‘Pee Pee Creek’. In the caption, he wrote, “I can’t believe I did it. Over 2500 miles on a bicycle, 36 days. LMFAO”.

I can’t believe I did it. Over 2500 miles on a bicycle, 36 days 😩 LMFAO pic.twitter.com/gDGmiDUUTi — #YemenCantWait (@rubydrummr) September 27, 2020

Uploaded on September 28, the Twitter post has managed to gather 705K likes. Applauding the cyclist, netizens bombarded the comment section. One person wrote, "Guys this is what committing to the bit looks like". Another person wrote, "Congrats man. My friend did the same thing a bit ago. He biked from Seattle to down to Mexico. Took him about the same time". Various people have also Retweeted the post with their own captions.

