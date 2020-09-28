Good News: COVID Patients Dance To Cheer Up Woman Who Missed Nikah After Testing Positive

The unprecedented coronavirus pandemic has affected the marriage plans of several people and in one such incident, a woman from Kerala couldn’t attend her own nikah ceremony after testing positive for the infection. Even though the bride tested COVID positive, her family still decided to go ahead with the wedding. While she was quarantined at a COVID care centre in Mattanchery, Ernakulam, the inmates got together to spring a surprise for the woman.

A video, which has now taken the internet by storm, was shared on Facebook, in which the bride could be seen celebrating with other patients at the COVID facility. The inmates could be seen dancing around the bride in a bid to cheer her up. The clip shows patients taking turns to dance around the bride while singing ‘Vadakkele pathoone‘ from the film Parava.

The patients can be seen circling the bride while clapping their hands and dancing. The clip concludes with all the patients coming together and clicking a selfie.

COVID-19 outbreak in Kerala

Meanwhile, in recent days, Kerala has been reporting a record number of new infections daily. According to reports, on September 27, the state registered its biggest single-day spike in COVID-19, with 7,445 addition, taking the total number of those infected in the state to 1.74 lakh. Kerala’s Health Minister KK Shailaja informed that out of the total infected patients, 97 were health workers. Currently, Kerala has nearly 56,709 people under treatment, while over 1.17 lakh have already been cured.

