Good News: Elderly Man Teaches Children For Free Under A Tree In Odisha

An aged man from Odisha is being hailed as the ‘real hero’ as he has been teaching children under a tree without charging a single penny for over 75 years. According to ANI, Nanda Prasty, who hails from Bartanda village, has been educating young kids from the Jajpur district. He not only teaches children but also the elderly at night.

Prasty has a passion for teaching and he suggests kids be sent to primary schools after completing class 4 to complete their education. Instead of earning a professional livelihood, the old man decided to educate young kids from his district. In a bid for him to continue teaching with comfort, the sarpanch of the village also requested him to avail government assistance to create an infrastructure, however, he constantly denied the request as he prefers to sit under an old tree and continue his job.

READ: Moradabad Man Climbs Mobile Tower After Argument With Wife, Later 'persuaded To Come Down'

While speaking to the media agency, Pastry said, “I used to work on the farmlands and saw that there were many people in our village who were illiterate. They were not even able to sign their names and were limited to thumb impressions. I called them just to teach them how to sign but many showed interest and started to read the Bhagavad Gita. I now teach the great-grandchildren of the students of my first batch”.

Odisha: An aged man in Jajpur teaches children under a tree for free.



Bartanda sarpanch says, "He has been teaching from the last 75 yrs. Refuses any support from govt as it's his passion. But we've decided to build a facility where he can teach children in comfort." (26.09.20) pic.twitter.com/kSYOAkFvss — ANI (@ANI) September 27, 2020

The sarpanch of Bartanda village said that extreme weather conditions have also not deterred the old man’s passion as he continues to teach irrespective of the chilly weather, rain or hot winds. Even though the aged man has denied government assistance, the sarpanch has decided to build a teaching facility so that he can continue his service in peace.

READ: Free Netflix Password’ Prank Allures The Internet, Those Who ‘get It’ In Splits

Netizens hail Prasty as ‘real hero’

As ANI shared a few pictures of the old man and his under the tree ‘classroom’ on Twitter, several users lauded the ageing man called him the ‘real hero of the country’. While one user called Prasty the ‘real guru’, others found his passion for teaching ‘inspiring’. “So nice to hear such inspiring news,” wrote one user.

These are the real gurus we used to read about in story books ❤️ god bless. — Tommy Shelby (@Shiv8896) September 27, 2020

Great passion🙏🙏🙏 — K V G Rao (@KVGRao4) September 27, 2020

He is real hero of our country. — Imran Nadwi (@ImranNadwi6) September 27, 2020

READ: Baby Elephant Enjoys Fun 'bath Time' In Water-filled Tub, Makes Netizens Go 'awww'

My pride and my sir. — Jitu Sankar Bal (@bal_jitu) September 27, 2020

Now it's like a Vedic Culture 🥰🥰

Appreciated. — Akash Santra (@BeingUnited007) September 27, 2020

News like this 💕 !! We need to hear more. — Sailing Cloud (@twinitisha) September 27, 2020

(With ANI inputs)

READ: Woman Cleans Boyfriend's Pillows That Were Left Unwashed For 10 Yrs; Netizens Are Shocked

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.