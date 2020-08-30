'Twinkle Twinkle Little Star' gets creative twist to warn 'never turn your car into bar'

In an excellent attempt to spread awareness, the emergency management system in Uttar Pradesh, Call 112, has used the famous nursery rhyme ‘Twinkle Twinkle Little Star’. The emergency management system has posted the creative song on its official Facebook handle, urging citizens to not drink and drive as it can be extremely dangerous. The image has been uploaded using two hashtags- #DontDrinkAndDrive and #RoadSafety.

UP emergency department urges people to not drink and drive

The very short song reads, “Twinkle, twinkle little star, Never turn your car into bar”. The emergency management system emphasised on how people will have to pay a fine if they are caught drinking and driving irrespective of the gender as the next line says, “No matter you are girl or guy, We will fine you, so you dont ever try”. Along with that, the department also wished everyone a “Great weekend”, as a part of the caption.

Shared on August 29, the video has gathered 114 likes and 12 comments. The video was shared by the netizens 23 times. Netizens have been sharing emojis on the post, appreciating the effort made by the department. One Facebook user also made a hilarious remark to which the emergency department replied by itself.

(Image Credits: Facebook/112UttarPradesh)

