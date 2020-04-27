UP Man Approaches Cops To Bring Back Stranded Wife From Her Parents' Home, She Refuses

A man from Uttar Pradesh's Sambhal district sought police help to bring back his wife, who is stuck in her parents' home, two districts away in Amroha. However, his wife has refused to go back to her husband's home amid the coronavirus lockdown, saying that they may contract the disease if they travel. The man then went to the police asking them to help in bringing back his stranded wife, to which the cops said that they respect the woman's decision and asked the husband to wait until the lockdown is over.

According to reports, the woman went to her maternal home a few days before the lockdown began and has been stuck there since then. The husband has claimed that his mother is unwell and wants to see her daughter-in-law. The woman has refused to change her decision and is adamant of taking any risk amid the lockdown. The newly-married man reportedly asked his in-laws to convince their daughter.

According to the reports, the police have said that the case is not an isolated one as they have been continuously receiving such requests since the lockdown has begun. The Superintendent of Police, Yamuna Prasad, while talking to the press said that many people are stranded in other districts and their family members are approaching them to bring back home. He said that no such permission will be given until they get orders from the government.

Coronavirus in India

The lockdown in India began on March 24 for 21 days after Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed the nation announcing restrictions on travel and shutting non-essential businesses. On April 13, the Prime Minister announced an extension of the lockdown for another two weeks, until May 3. According to reports, the positivity rate and doubling rate in India have remained relatively low compared to other major countries in the world. India has recorded 27,977 confirmed cases so far, of which 884 people have lost their lives. There are currently 20,570 active infections in India.

(Image Credit: AP)

