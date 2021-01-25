UP Police Clarifies 'no Diesel Ban For Farmers On Jan 26' As Harsimrat, Akhilesh Slam Yogi

After receiving information of a random post circulating on Twitter alleging a Diesel ban for tractors by the UP government on January 26 in a purported effort to stymie farmers, the Ghazipur police issued a statement clarifying that no such order has been issued by the police department.

"District Ghazipur has not given any such order or instructions. Such notice was mistakenly given by Thana Suhawal, which was immediately withdrawn. In the order of the said negligence, the Additional Superintendent of Police has been directed to send the enquiry in respect of the above notice."

Harsimrat Kaur Badal Questions Yogi govt

The Ghazipur Police's clarification was in response to ex-union minister Harsimrat Kaur Badal lashing out at the Yogi govt. Badal on Friday took to Twitter and raised questions on the Central government for putting hurdles in the way of farmers and alleged that such oppression will only make them more determined. This tweet came after claims that Yogi-led UP government has denied diesel for the 'Kisan parade'.

After water cannons, tear gas, lathis & #NIA cases, now fuel stations in UP ordered not to supply diesel to farmers going for Jan 26 #TractorMarch. How many hurdles will BJP-led govt put in the way of farmers? Such oppression only makes farmers more resolute about the agitation. pic.twitter.com/rIDqf5xzTJ — Harsimrat Kaur Badal (@HarsimratBadal_) January 25, 2021

Harsimrat Badal had resigned from her cabinet post and Akali Dal snapped its 35-year ties with the BJP, protesting against the Farm Laws. While several states have pledged to 'not implement these laws'. As a mark of protest, Akali Dal supremo, Parkash Singh Badal has returned his Padma Vibhushan and MP Sukhdev Dhindsa has returned his Padma Bhushan.

Akhilesh Questions UP Govt

Samajwadi Party (SP) chief Akhilesh Yadav questioned the Yogi Adityanath-led UP government's move to reportedly deny diesel for tractors on January 26 and alleged that there was a conspiracy in place against the farmers. As per reports, the UP government ordered petrol pumps to deny diesel for tractors on Republic Day - the same day when the protesting farmers are scheduled to participate in a parade in the national capital. Reacting to the reported move of the UP government, Akhilesh Yadav asked what the Yogi Adityanath-led government would do if the farmers responded to the 'diesel ban' with blockading the BJP?

किसानों की गणतंत्र दिवस ट्रैक्टर परेड रोकने के लिए ट्रैक्टरों को पंपों पर डीज़ल न दिए जाने के निर्देश की ख़बर मिली है. भाजपा, किसान के ख़िलाफ़ निम्न कोटि का षडयंत्र कर रही है.



कहीं किसान ‘डीज़ल बंदी’ का जवाब, भाजपाइयों की ‘नाकाबंदी’ से देने लगे तो क्या होगा. #नहीं_चाहिए_भाजपा — Akhilesh Yadav (@yadavakhilesh) January 25, 2021

Farmer's Tractor March on January 26

Around 25,000 tractors from Uttar Pradesh and Uttarakhand will participate in the 'Kisan parade' in the national capital on January 26, Bharatiya Kisan Union (BKU) leader Rakesh Tikait said on Saturday. Farmers moving towards UP Gate from the two states on their tractor trolleys were intercepted by police in different districts but farmers will arrive here at every cost, he said.

