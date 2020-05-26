‘Heart-touching’: Social Media Helps 12-year-old Boy Reunite With His Parents

IPS officer Arun Bothra recently took to Twitter to share ‘a short story’ of a 12-year-old boy who was finally reunited with his parents after being stranded in a park in Dwarka. While writing about the power of social media and the ‘magic of Twitter’, Bothra said that the boy lived in Delhi with his parents who went back to their hometown in Bihar. However, the parents had left the 12-year-old behind with relatives with a promise to be back soon.

Bothra, in the tweet also said that the relatives allegedly also threw the boy out after which he moved into a park in Dwarka. The 12-year-old had been living in the park for quite sometime and even befriended a stray dog that kept him company.

Magic of Twitter. A short story.



A migrant couple staying in Delhi left for their home in Bihar before the lockdown. They left their 12 years old child with a relative. But the family soon threw him out. With nowhere to go the child moved to a park in Dwarka and stayed there... pic.twitter.com/Gk1QxYb25I — Arun Bothra (@arunbothra) May 23, 2020

In a series of tweets, Bothra even shared that a Twitter user had shared the boy’s story and even tagged ‘India Cares’ the IPS Officer further mentioned that there were trains between Patna and Delhi which could help reunite the boy with his parents. Bothra, who is an officer in Patna then helped the 12-year-old’s parents to reach Patna and later India Cares arranged tickets for them to travel to Delhi.

...While feeding stray dogs a lady Yogita saw the child. She sent food for him for weeks together. Moved by his plight @Sneha37891894 tweeted about the child tagging @indiacares_2020.https://t.co/XYuljqCdwY

A train was available from Patna but the family was in Samastipur... pic.twitter.com/cQnz25whHo — Arun Bothra (@arunbothra) May 23, 2020

‘Magic’ of social media

In another tweet, while sharing an image of the parents and the boy reuniting in the park, Bothra informed that on May 23, the parents arrived where the kid had been living and they were happily reunited. He wrote about the power of social media and said tagging someone on Twitter is 'easy and free' and might help sometimes.

@Sanjay97odisha arranged for their travel to Patna. @indiacares_2020 arranged the tickets. The family reached Delhi today morning and met the child in the park.



Moral of the story: You may not have money or position to help people but tagging someone on Twitter is easy & free 😊 pic.twitter.com/IoHhcIrlWM — Arun Bothra (@arunbothra) May 23, 2020

Bothra’s tweets have now gone viral and several users praised Bothra for sharing the ‘positive story’. One internet user said, "What a great news Sir...I wish this child forget this traumatic incident and his heart should not fill with hate for his own relatives although they deserve it. May he always cherished the memory of good people who have helped him & prooved ‘Khoon se badkar rishta insaniyat ka hota h’”. Another user added, “o nice to hear positive stories like these”.

U people r doing great job.. Touched to know the story and at the same time feeling happy for happy ending.. May god bless everyone who helped this kid.. ❤️❤️❤️🙌 — Bigg Boss Fan ❤️Fan of #AsimRiaz (@BiggBos49544525) May 23, 2020

Shame on such relatives, You are doing great job Sir. — Maggi (@JainMaggii) May 23, 2020

Heart touching — हrris (@mohantyharish) May 23, 2020

