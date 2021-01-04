US: Dad-son Duo Grooves To Bollywood Song In Impressive Video, Netizens Say 'killing It'

A American man has created a stir on the internet by sharing a video which shows him and his son dancing on the popular Hindi song, ‘O Beta Ji’. Posted by Ricky Pond, an American man who has earned praises for dancing on tracks in various languages, the clip has been viewed over 28 thousand times. In the brief video clip, Pond along with his son could be seen joyously grooving on the peppy song track ‘O Beta Ji’. The song was originally recorded for the movie 'Albela', gained popularity after being re-used in the movie Ludo.

The clip starts by showing the father-son duo performing some easy but coordinated dance steps. As the clip progresses, both could be seen switching several steps including waves and jumps. However, it is the ‘happy expressions” on their face which eventually steals the show. Alongside the video, Pond asked people to tag the cast and crew of Ludo so that it reaches them.

'I loved it'

Meanwhile, the netizens from across the world have flocked to shower Pond and his son with praises for their ‘awesome performances.’ “Hahahahaha this is so adorable! I loved it!! Also, the fact that you guys are killing with the dance moves every single time. I really liked hoodies. Which brand are those?” a user said. Meanwhile, another user questioned, “How you learn Hindi steps according to the word?”

Bollywood music has a fan following across the globe and a recent viral video of Pond dancing to tracks such as ‘Ghungroo’ has definitely confirmed the craze. While taking to Instagram last month, Ricky L Pond shared several videos of him dancing to some of the latest Bollywood songs. From ‘Lagdi Lahore Di Aa’ to ‘gori gori’, Pond has made TikTok duets with some Indian users as well.

