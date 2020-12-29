Tusshar Kapoor Shows His 'Michael Jackson Dance Moves', Fans React; Watch Video

The Indian actor and filmmaker Tusshar Kapoor is very active on Instagram. He treats his fans with his posts regularly. Recently, the actor took to Instagram to share some cool dance moves with a cool caption. Looks like the actor is enjoying with a dance party on the last Monday of the year. His post received several views in no time. Read ahead to know more.

Tusshar Kapoor's Instagram posts -

On his Instagram, Tusshar shared a boomerang video in which he can be seen flaunting his Michael Jackson dance moves. The actor was seen in a plain white t-shirt and black pants. He added a black, blue and white tie to his T-shirt. He paired his look with glairs and a brown watch. He captioned his post by saying that nothing like some Michael Jackson dance moves to close out one’s last Monday of the year. Tusshar enjoys a good fan following on social media. Fans and followers added numerous likes and comments on his post.

The actor often shares entertaining posts on Instagram. Earlier, he shared a throwback picture of him with a funny caption. In the picture, Tusshar was seen in a black coat with a light blue shirt. He was seen pouting and paired his look with glasses. He captioned the post saying that he was too sexy for the shirt. Fans loved the picture and added several comments to his post.

Tusshar Kapoor predominantly works in Hindi films. Before making his career as an actor, he worked with film director David Dhawan as an assistant. His notable work includes movies such as Mujhe Kucch Kehna Hai, Khakee, Kyaa Kool Hai Hum and many more. He is very well known for his role as Lucky in the Golmaal film series.

He is the founder and director of the production house named Tusshar Entertainment. The recent movie of 2020, Laxmii is the debut film produced by his production house. He has also been the co-owner of Balaji Telefilms and Balaji Motion Pictures. He was also a part in the Fashion for a Cause event which raised money for homeless children.

In 2019, he starred as Manav in the ALT Balaji's web horror series named Boo Sabki Phategi co-starring Mallika Sherawat. Tusshar will soon be seen in upcoming film Golmaal 5.

