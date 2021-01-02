Netflix India Shares 'lively' Footage Of Sanya Malhotra Welcoming 2021 With New 'vision'

As people bid adieu to the toughest year of mounting hardships and challenges, Netflix’s footage of the Indian actress Sanya Malhotra welcoming 2021 in all fervour with a ‘new vision’ for 2021 uplifted the internet. The ‘Dangal’ actress packed it in rollicking on top of her terrace as she spread the message of ‘love’ and ‘good vibes’ and cherished making it through the year everyone so patiently desired to wave goodbye. In the encouraging footage, the actress rang in the new year hopping excitedly, frolicking, dancing, and hooting as 2020 was “finally over”. “You got this, you’ve made it,” read the subtitles to Sanya’s high spirited video.

As the clip opens, Malhotra grooves and dances standing in the open amid the breezy winds and foot-tapping tunes as she shakes a leg to the incoming year full of hope. “@sanyamalhotra_ has really got the 2021 vision,” Netflix wrote in the caption of the footage as the Bollywood actor spreads positivity with the hashtags #2021 and #Motivation. As the video plays, encouraging one-liners appear to motivate people to enter the year with fresh goals and resilience. “You made it,” the actress conveys with her awe-inspiring dance. In her simple, yet moving celebration, the Bollywood actress reminded people that the year 2020 was finally over, and despite insurmountable issues and adversity, the new year brought in new hopes.

Internet admires performance

The Internet applauded and adored the actress spirit as they dropped virtual hearts on her lively performance. Malhotra was revered by her fans and well-wishers for the portrayal of joy and a jubilant performance to kick start a new year. Calling the footage admirable, fans wished the star a happy new year. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the new year celebrations were restricted in the public premises and like the Bollywood actress, many simply rejoiced to enter the new year without the lavish celebrations amid health safety protocols and fear of the new UK strain of the coronavirus. Several countries worldwide issued stay at home orders and cancelled the traditional fireworks due to the infections surge.

