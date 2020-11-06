US Election 2020: Odisha Artist's Sand Marvel Captures Impatient Wait For Poll Result

While the US Election 2020 is left hanging for several hours as votes are still being counted in several battleground states, sand artist Sudarsan Pattnaik’s art has taken the internet by storm for ‘capturing the moment precisely’. Showing incumbent Donald Trump and Democratic Challenger Joe Biden on each side, the marvel on Odisha's beach in Puri shows a red-coloured question mark which according to netizens depict the accurate condition of millions across the globe eying the results. However, as of November 6, the Associated Press projection shows Biden leading with 264 electoral votes and Trump trailing at 214. Take a look at Pattnaik’s art:

Netizens laud Pattnaik’s art as ‘incredible’

Hundreds of internet users across the world hailed Pattnaik’s art and called it “incredible”. One of them even requested the sand artist to make a marvel after the results are announced. Many Twitter users noted that historic moments are usually accompanied by Pattnaik’s art while others expressed their astonishment on the ‘perfection’ of his creation.

Once again, dear friend @sudarsansand, you have captured the moment precisely! https://t.co/UUWVr3TrLk — Katherine Hadda (@KatherineHadda) November 6, 2020

😂😂😂🙏 Incredible 🤗 — Anupam Kumar Pandey (@AnupamkPandey) November 6, 2020

Classy stuff https://t.co/n6GRV6rmaH — Naveen Kapoor ANI (@IamNaveenKapoor) November 6, 2020

Misinformation by Trump amid US election 2020

Meanwhile, Donald Trump has appeared to fire an unsupported attack on the integrity of the polling process in the United States and calling it 'major fraud' with Senior Republicans including Utah Senator Mitt Romney and Maryland Governor Larry Hogan even warning against undermining the democratic process. Even several US broadcasters halted the first appearance of Donald Trump since the Election night and concluded that the US President was spreading misinformation. In the 17-minute-long news conference, Trump went on to make baseless claims and insisted that rival Democrats were using “illegal votes” to “steal the election” from Republicans.

However, MSNBC anchor Brian Williams said, “OK, here we are again in the unusual position of not only interrupting the president of the United States but correcting the president of the United States,” before the network pulled off the telecast. Even NBC and ABC pulled the plug. Trump’s clippings from the same news conference have been mostly labelled by Twitter for misinformation.

