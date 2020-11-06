US Election 2020: Secret Service Sent To Delaware To Ramp Up Biden's Security

As the Democratic Challenger Joe Biden appears to ace the road to 270 electoral votes in US Election 2020, Secret Service will reportedly send extra agents to protect him for a possible victory speech. Sources told the Washington Post that reinforcements will also be assigned to Delaware, where the former US President’s campaign is headquartered at a riverfront convention centre as votes are still being counted in the five battleground states while incumbent Donald Trump has been fueling baseless claims about ‘major voter fraud’ in the United States.

As per reports, the agents were dispatched on learning that Biden planned to remain in the same centre in Willmington on November 6. While he recently gained a lead of more than 900 votes in the key state of Georgia, it is likely that the Democratic Presidential Nominee could reach 270 electoral cotes required to become the 46th US President. Even though the Secret Service is yet to staff him with the protection given to presidents-elect, Biden is getting added security. However, both the Biden campaign and the Secret Service have not given any statement on the move.

Trump supporters discuss violent activities on Facebook

Biden's enhance in security ahead of possible 'big announcement' came as Mark Zuckerberg’s Facebook has banned a large group named “Stop the Steal” that is created by the supporters of US President Donald Trump in a bid to organise demonstrations against the vote count. In the same group, some of the members even suggested violent approaches to deal with the situation of Democratic Challenger Joe Biden leading in some states while others accused the rivals of “stealing” the elections from Republicans.

In these groups, echoing similar statements said by Trump of US Election 2020 being a “fraud” were circulated, without proof. Even though reportedly the calls for violence were not immediately apparent, a screenshot was shared by Center for Countering Digital Hate that showed a post from the now-banned group saying, “Neither side is going to concede. Time to clean the guns, time to hit the streets.”

