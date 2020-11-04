US Election 2020: 'The Simpsons' Takes Jibe At Trump One Last Time With Hilarious Clip

While the polling in the US is underway, the creators of The Simpsons decided to troll the US President and Republican nominee Donald Trump one last time. The Simpsons thirty-first Halloween edition ‘Treehouse of Horror XXXI’ opened with an election parody. While taking to Twitter, the ‘Treehouse of Horror’ special, featured Homer Simpson deciding who to vote for at a polling booth.

The clip begins with Homer saying “I know who I want for all the judges and propositions- but president? That’s a stumper”. Lisa can then be seen walking into the booth, wearing a mask, to confront her father. She can be heard saying, “You’re hesitating over president. Dad? By all that’s decent, how could you forget everything that’s happened the last four years”.

At first, Homer can only recall Faye Dunaway announcing the worst Best Picture at the Oscars in 2017. However, shortly after, a long list of terrible things, allegedly done by the US President, scrolls down the screen. Some of the examples include Trump reportedly called white supremacists “fine people,” the President putting children in cages and him imitating a disabled reporter.

Since shared, internet users have been flooding the comment section with mixed reactions. While some users found the short clip “genius” and “awesome,” others wrote, "I knew this was going to be another Trump slam. Hater's gonna hate”. Another user added, “Well, the Simpson did predict decades in advance that Trump will destroy America. So it's only fitting we should find out who they predict to win 2020. Also, there isn't enough air time to list ALL of Trump's lies”.

Meanwhile, polls have begun to close for US Election 2020 as Americans get ready for next president between Donald Trump and Joe Biden. The hyped-up nation is set to see over 160 million votes cast in the 2020 presidential election. That is a turnout rate of about 67%, higher than what the United States has witnessed in more than a century.

Nearly 100 million people have already voted and some states, such as Pennsylvania, will report the in-person vote count before moving through the absentee ballots. The mail-in ballots could take days to be counted which means the winner might not be declared in the hours after polls close on Tuesday. Some 239 million people are eligible to vote this year in the US.

