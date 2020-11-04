US Election 2020: Democrats Projected To Gain Majority In US Senate; Here's What To Expect

On Election day in the United States, apart from Donald Trump and Joe Biden contesting for president, 35 US Senate seats are up for grabs because entire House of Representatives and one-third of the seats in the upper house are decided by voters. Of the 35 seats decided by the voters, currently, Republicans are holding 23 and 12 are Democratic-held seats. However, Democrats are now favoured to emerge victorious in 14 hotly contested seats in US Senate and acquire full control of the Congress on November 4 even though final results might be available after a few days.

While top Republican in Congress, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell has showcased optimism and insisted that his party would continue to hold the same majority in the house, three nonpartisan US elections forecasters are predicting otherwise. As per the Center for Politics at the University of Virginia, the Cook Political Report and Inside Elections, Democrats could emerge with as many as 55 of the total 100 seats in the Senate.

Read - US Election 2020 LIVE Updates: Biden Insists On 'winning Big', Harris Says 'it's Our Time'

Read - NY Investigating Allegations Voters Are Receiving Robocalls Spreading Election Disinformation

What happens if Democrats win in Senate?

If this happens, Democrats would hold the majority for the first time in a decade in both the 100-seat Senate and 435-seat House of Representatives, where they are expected to retain control. This projected win would help in revamping US politics if Democratic Challenger Joe Biden also claims victory. Even though the Senate is projected to fall short of a definite majority of 60 seats, a Democratic Senate would aid Biden’s legislative agenda.

The Democratic candidates have majorly focussed their campaigns on safeguarding the Affordable Care Act and ramping efforts to combat the COVID-19 pandemic. Meanwhile, the Republicans have focussed on the economy and preventing Democrats to hold the majority in Senate that could pursue progressive legislation with Biden’s presidency. As per NBC News predictions, Democrats are expected to lose one seat in Alabama while Republicans will also vacate Michigan.

The five Republicans in the competitive races in US Senate include Susan Collins of Maine, Cory Gardner of Colorado, Martha McSally of Arizona, Thom Tillis of North Carolina and Joni Ernst of Iowa.

Read - US Election 2020: Poll Reveals UK People Prefer Biden In Hopes Of A Better Trade Deal

Read - US Election 2020: Homeland Security Assures Of Secure Polling, No Foreign Interference

