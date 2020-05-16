US Students Are Celebrating Graduation With Oprah Winfrey And Cardi B

Graduation ceremonies are more like an extravaganza in US which gives the students a chance to don a scholarly cap and gown and celebrate with friends and family. But according to the international media reports, graduates of 2020 are having to find other ways to mark this millenial milestone with a majority of populaton still under lockdown due to coronavirus pandemic with shutting down of universities and colleges.

The high school graduates lamented as they would not get the same chance as their seniors to celebrate their graduate farewell. Meanwhile, some of the country's biggest names heard the seniors’ lament, and got together to hold a number of virtual events. As per reports, TV star Oprah Winfrey gave a commencement address on a Facebook event on Friday and on the other hand supportive words were shared by actor Matthew McConaughey and rapper Cardi B.

‘Graduate Together'

Meanwhile, TV networks will reportedly broadcast an event called ‘Graduate Together', which is expected to be attended by former President Barack Obama and basketball player LeBron James. As per reports, Obama will be joined by his wife Michelle and other stars from the world of politics.

14,84,287 confirmed cases

Meanwhile, the coronavirus outbreak has infected 14,84,287 people in the United States alone and has killed 88,507 people to date. The United States is the worst affected country by the pandemic that has roots in China. Health experts believe that the virus originated from a seafood market in the Chinese city of Wuhan, where exotic animals were reportedly being traded illegally. According to figures on the Worldometer website, 4,644,947 people have been infected by the disease globally, of which 308,962 have lost their lives to the pandemic.

