NEOWISE Comet Makes US Man's Proposal Look Stunning, Netizens Say 'you Raised The Bar'

As comet NEOWISE entered Earth’s solar system on July 14, a US resident John Nicotera grabbed the once in a lifetime opportunity and decided to make the passing of the comet really special by proposing to his girlfriend. According to an International media outlet, Nicotera had earlier planned to propose to his girlfriend Erika Pendrak, however, because of the unprecedented COVID-19 pandemic his plans were put on hold.

With the news of NEOWISE entering the earth, Nicotera again planned the proposal but this time he decided to take his girlfriend to Old Forge in New York to view the comet. The self-proclaimed space junkie reportedly said that his girlfriend and photographer Tim Leach had already set up camp at the site to capture the ‘incredible’ moment. While his girlfriend had no clue about the proposal, Nicotera decided to surprise her.

READ: Lightning Strikes Statue Of Liberty Amid Storm, Watch Dramatic Footage

The US resident got down on one knee and asked Erika to marry him. The pictures of the proposal were just ‘amazing’. While Nicotera shared the images on Twitter, he reportedly even said that the photographer ‘froze time’ for them and now they could live the moment forever.

READ: First Ice Cream Cone Was Created On This Day In 1904, Know More About Your Scoop Here

’NEOWISE will tell the tale of love story’

Since shared, the Twitter post has garnered nearly 8,000 likes. With thousands of retweets and comments, netizens couldn’t stop gushing about the ‘incredible’ photos and the ‘perfect timing’. While one internet user wrote, “what a memorable engagement photo,” another added, “Pretty sure you just won 2020. Congratulations”.

Oh sure. Go ahead and raise the bar THAT high. Pfeh.



LOL. I'm kidding, of course. Nicely done. Hopefully your girl was suitably impressed, or at least amused. And that she said, "Yes!" enthusiastically. — Marc (@Marc_Topaz) July 20, 2020

She's going to expect something pretty special for your first wedding anniversary now, man.



Beautiful pics, though. Congrats to you both! — Isla Adele (@AdeleIsla) July 20, 2020

This is stunning❤️Please don't tell me it's Photoshop😁 — canoma (@catsarekeen) July 20, 2020

READ: France: Brothers Jump From Third-storey Window Of A Burning Building, Caught Unharmed

Hopefully, like seeing Neowise is once in a lifetime, so is you proposing lol ❤️❤️❤️ — Tania Garcia (@1chikabonita) July 21, 2020

That could not possibly be more beautiful. Wishing you much contentment on your journey together. — Nikki the Science Teacher (@TeachAstrobio) July 20, 2020

May the love and happiness you feel today shine till the year 8786.#cometNEOWISE — Gaste Amar Saraswati 🇮🇳 (@gaste_ag) July 20, 2020

6,800 years later comet NEOWISE will tell the tale of love story! — Dhiman Roy (@RoyDhiSci) July 20, 2020

READ: Mumbai Rains Trend On Social Media As Netizens Share Jokes And Quirky Memes

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.