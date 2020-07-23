Mumbai Rains Trend On Social Media As Netizens Share Jokes And Quirky Memes

Mumbai rains have always been a favourite topic among netizens who find it amusing to make quirky memes on the matter. The rains often bring along some hilarious scenes or instances which make up for good humorous content. This year as well, Mumbai faced some heavy rainfall due to which many people got to see some hilarious instances happening around them.

Due to the pandemic situation, people have been safely stationed indoors in the comfort of their homes and hence enjoying Mumbai rains from afar this year. Despite that, some quality memes surfaced on social media and users have been sharing popular memes among themselves.

Mumbai rains trend as netizens share jokes and quirky memes

In the past couple of days, Mumbai did not witness a tremendous rainfall; however, the week prior to it saw heavy rainfall. The rainfall thus resulted in flooding at several places due to which people found it difficult to move about. Thus a few memes were made on this scenario which got increasingly popular among Twitter users.

The memes were witty and highlighted the troubles of a common man during such instances. The images used may have been an exaggeration of the true state of the matter. However, the memes put across these points humorously. While some Twitter users made pop culture references, others just put through a hilarious twist to natural phenomena.

That was so sooo scary⚡bijli,it scared the hell out of me#MumbaiRains pic.twitter.com/zyM0Ypalb5 — Sanjana🦋💫 (@Be_urself_true) July 23, 2020

23yo me under my blanket awakened by Thor's Thunder playlist at 5 am. #MumbaiRains pic.twitter.com/ru7LXDSmvQ — Aanchal (@aanchalbalse) July 23, 2020

I slept at 9:30pm after a tiring day& woke up fresh hearing the Thunders. Even sky has digestion issues during monsoons ugh! #Thunderstorms #MumbaiRains #MumbaiMonsoon #thursdaymorning #ThursdayThoughts — Abhishek Bhalerao (@Mumbaiactor1) July 23, 2020

Woke up to loud n crazy thundering n lightning ⛈ ⛈🌩#MumbaiRains yeh Kya tha

Was it to wake up us ???? — Sameera gawandi (@sameeratweeter) July 23, 2020

Another meme that got popular was in which a cat can be seen under a newspaper. The user tried to portray the reaction of many individuals who often are scared by thunders. The classic old Marvel reference of Thor was also used by thus creating a witty and cute meme. The heavy thundering also caused people to share several hilarious memes in which they imply that they are afraid of thunder and lightning.

Several people who love the rain also expressed how they miss being outdoors during this season. People also hinted at various things that they would be doing during these monsoons instead of stepping out. Some people also simply took this moment to appreciate nature and its marvels. Take a look -

When you open your eyes to this weather, you cannot possibly ask for anything more to make your mood happy...#mumbairains — Saba Karimi (@ConfuseForever) July 23, 2020

