US Man Wins Two $1 Million Jackpots After Accidentally Buying Identical Tickets

A 56-year-old man from Michigan named Sameer Mazahem won two $1 million jackpots on accidentally purchasing an extra lottery ticket. According to the reports by AP, Sameer was saving numbers on a lottery app after buying a $2 ticket for the June 9 Mega Millions game when he realized that he had purchased a second ticket with the exact same numbers. The chances of winning a lottery can be quite low. But it can be a life changing experience for sure as it can even lead to a financially stable future.

'Accidentally' won lotteries

Sameer said that he was ‘bummed’ and did not think about it much until recently when he opened the app to find out that he had won the amount, not once, but twice. Recently claiming his prize, Sameer revealed his future plans as he said that he will buy a house from the money and save the rest. Recalling the experience, he said, “I couldn’t believe it was real”. He added, “It took several days for the reality to set in that my mistake had paid off to the tune of $2 million!”.

In a separate incident, Spanish reporter Natalia Escudero was in the middle of a live broadcast when she found out she had won a prize in the Spanish Christmas Lottery when the results were announced. She celebrated her lottery win and made a hilarious remark on camera as she said she will not be going to work from next day onwards. Natalia did not win the first prize in the lottery. However, the lucky reporter still bagged a handsome amount of 5,000 euros.

