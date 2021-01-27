US Navy Band's Rendition Of Taylor Swift Song Is 'awesome', Watch The Sea Shanty Version

A video of the United States Navy Band performing a rendition of Taylor Swift’s We Are Never Ever Getting Back Together has created a stir across social media platforms. Originally posted by the band on Twitter, the nearly two and a half minute clip features members of the naval band performing a sea shanty version of the 2012 hit. A sea shanty or chantey is a type of traditional folk song that was once commonly sung as a work song to accompany rhythmical labour on board large merchant sailing vessels.

The video begins by showing the band members wearing headphones ready to sing the song. Accompanied by drums and violins, the members then take turns to sing the famous Taylor Swift composition, taking accurate pauses. One particular attribute of their recreation that has got plaudits is their alterations in the lyrics such as using the word Tik Tok videos instead of “indie record” amongst others.

Since shared, the enthralling video clip has been viewed over 70 thousand times and garnered over 1.9 thousand likes, 341 quote tweets and 467 retweets. Commenting on the post, one particular user quipped “Then why have any military bands at all? I'm fully ok with my tax dollars supporting this and they were marvelous - even threw in gestures and facial expressions to match". Meanwhile, another retired official added, "Bravo Zulo shipmates. Really enjoyed this unique blend of contemporary with the centuries old sea shanties. R/LNCM(SW), USN, Ret".

'It's actually catchy'

I'm sorry but I liked it! I like Taylor Swift. I support our military. I like sea shanties. Awesome job! — Allissa Brightbill (@__Allissa__) January 25, 2021

Huge talent in this group. Not a Taylor Swift fan, but love how y’all made this into a swinging ditty. Keep up the great work! — Carol Aubrey (@Ms_Cay_Ay) January 25, 2021

Alright then.. I guess we’ll hear from the conservatives next about tax dollars and war fighting or something. — Maybe: Jake (@hashtagjake17) January 25, 2021

