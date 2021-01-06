Bridgerton Library Scene Set To Taylor Swift's Wildest Dreams Cover Leaves Twitter In Awe

Netflix's recent web series Bridgerton has been widely loved the audiences. Apart from the plotline, a popular scene that takes place in a library is trending on social media. This is the scene where Bridgerton's Daphne and Simon get to know each in bed after getting married. The scene lasts for three minutes and taken social media by storm. Read ahead to see how netizens are reacting to the Bridgerton library scene.

Netizens react to Bridgerton library scene

The library scene in the newly released web series on Netflix Bridgerton has taken the social media by storm. It is a three-minute montage between Bridgerton's Daphne and Simon. The episode is also titled as Swish. Taylor Swift's Wildest Dreams song can be heard been played in violin tune in the background. Fans have particularly loved the violin version of Wildest Dreams in Bridgerton.

According to a report by Refinery 29, Phoebe Dynevor who plays the character of Daphne has said that she was rehearsing for the scene for six weeks. She also put in a lot of time to rehearse for the ball sequences in the web series. Fans of the show have tweeted their reactions for that particular scene. One user has also tweeted that nothing had prepared them for that particular scene. Another user has said that they cannot answer the phone right now because they are listening to the violin version of Wildest Dreams in Bridgerton. See their reactions here:

wildest dreams string quartet cover in episode six of bridgerton pic.twitter.com/eyiEB0S0oK — Danielle Sakowitz (@d_sakowitz) December 31, 2020

Everyone tried to prepare me but nothing could have prepared me for the #Bridgerton sex scene to ‘Wildest Dreams’ by Taylor Swift.



This is now the most important show of all time. — Alex Goldschmidt (@alexandergold) January 4, 2021

i already loved #Bridgerton before hearing that orchestral rendition of wildest dreams began to love it EVEN MORE afterwards!! it was just perfect!! 😍😍 — oban 🌻// 𝑒𝑣𝑒𝑟𝑚𝑜𝑟𝑒 🌲✨❤️ (@obaneliastreet) January 4, 2021

In a recent interview, Rege-Jean Page who played the character of Simon in Bridgerton revealed that the fans should not expect a happy ending for Daphne and Simon. He has said that even though they have fought for their love, they have a long way to go. The show is set in Regency London.

Bridgerton is based on the novel series authored by Julia Quinn. It is being produced by Shonda Rhimes who has produced shows that have a cult following like Grey's Anatomy, Scandal and Private Practise. The first season of the show premiered on Netflix on December 25, 2020. It revolves around eight close-knit siblings who belong to the powerful Bridgerton family and their attempts to find love. The show is set in Regency London. Bridgerton cast is been widely loved by the audiences because of their performances. Bridgerton cast includes Adjoa Andoh, Lorraine Ashbourne, Jonathan Bailey, Sabrina Bartlett, Harriet Cains and Phoebe Dynevor among others.

