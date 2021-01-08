What Happened To Taylor Swift & Karlie Kloss? Read To Know Cause Of Rift Between Them

Celebrity friendships are always the talk of the town. In accordance with the same, Taylor Swift and Karlie Kloss' friendship has made headlines constantly. They had openly supported each other on social media for their professional achievement and even went on a road trip together. But lately, is all not well between Taylor and Karlie. Fans have been wondering what happened to Taylor Swift and Karlie Kloss. For those who want to know, read ahead.

Also read | Jim Carrey Opens Up About His Struggles Before Success; Says He Was "singing And Dreaming"

Also read | 'Harry Potter' Actor Jessie Cave's 3-month Old Son Brought Home After Testing COVID -ve

What happened to Taylor Swift and Karlie Kloss?

The stars' friendship first blossomed in 2013 when Taylor Swift said that she loved Karlie Kloss in a Vogue interview. She also added that she wanted to bake cookie with her. To which, Karlie responded on Twitter, 'Your Place or mine?' Taylor also performed at the 2013 Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show, while Karlie walked the ramp. They started hanging out at each other's place after that.

Hey @taylorswift13 love the @voguemagazine cover! Your kitchen or mine? :) — Karlie Kloss (@karliekloss) January 17, 2012

The best friends also attended the Vanity Fair Oscars After-Party where they made plans for a spontaneous road trip to Big Sur in March 2014. Karlie also uploaded pictures from the trip on Instagram. Taylor Swift and Karlie Skloss also attended the Met Gala together. They also wore gowns from the same fashion label, Oscar de la Renta. Karlie was at Taylor's side at the 2014 American Music Awards. Their friendship became stronger as they made it to the cover of Vogue together in 2015.

Karlie Kloss and Taylor Swift's news

According to a report by Insider, the trouble in paradise started when Taylor fell out with Kim Kardashian and Kanye West. Karlie is good friends with the couple and also attended Kanye’s Yeezy Season 3 Fashion Show. Karlie also was spotted having dinner with Katy Perry who was Taylor's biggest rival at that point in time.

But in 2019, Taylor publicly called out Scott Borchetta, who is the former head of her label, for selling the masters of her first six albums to Scooter Braun who is also Taylor's adversary but also Karlie's manager. She also accused Scooter of bullying her. There were also reports of a further rift between Taylor Swift and Karlie Kloos because of Karlie's relationship with Scooter.

Their friendships made headlines again when Taylor Swift released It’s Time To Go from her Evermore album. Rumours were rife that the lyrics of the song were meant as a jab to Karlie. The lyrics read, 'When the words of a sister, comes back in whispers, that prove she was not in fact what she seemed, not a twin from your dreams, she’s a crook who was caught.' There were speculations that Taylor is not happy that Karlie chose to continue her professional relationship with Scooter. As of now, neither of the ladies in question have addressed this issue publicly.

Also read | Loved Jessie Cave's Role In Harry Potter? Here Are Other Movies She Has Starred In

Also read | 'The Ellen DeGeneres Show' Will Soon Resume Production With No Studio Audience: Reports

Image courtesy- @karliekloss and @taylorswift Instagram

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.