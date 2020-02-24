US: Pet Parrot Saves An Entire Family By Alerting Them Of Fire

A United States-based family was saved by their parrot who alerted them of the blaze in the kitchen by yelling, 'fire'. According to international media reports, Barbara Klein, her husband Larry and their six-year-old granddaughter Kaitlyn Rose Pellerin were asleep in their home in Lebanon, Tennessee when a fire broke out in the kitchen earlier this month. However, their pet parrot Louie supposedly cautioned them about the danger by squawking 'fire'. What makes it more astonishing is that the family claims their parrot had never spoken anything before the incident.

Louie's cries were loud enough for the entire family to escape the house and now they reportedly feel they owe their lives to him. According to international media reports, Barbara called the pet parrot “hero” and said that if it weren't for him, their family would not have woken up. When the family came to their senses, Barbara reportedly noticed that the blazes which started from the kitchen had already reached the living area.

Moreover, even after managing to escape the house, Larry had run back into the house to save Louie, their four dogs and his granddaughter's guitar. But, the family lost them all in the fire. Larry reportedly had to be airlifted to Vanderbilt University Medical Center in Tennessee for urgent treatment as he fell short for breath on returning to the burning house.

Parrot mimicks different voices

While Louie saved an entire family from fire, another parrot took the internet by storm for mimicking different kinds of sounds and for its ability to pick up and imitate everything it heard. A video of one such parrot is doing rounds on social media and is going viral for one simple reason, the parrot can imitate a woman's laughter. The video shows the bird laughing uncontrollably like a woman. According to reports, the video is of a parrot named Korbell who currently resides in a sanctuary in California's Santa Clara county.

