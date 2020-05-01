Turkey: Mother Cat Walks Into Hospital Seeking Help For It's Sick Kitten

A hospital in Istanbul recently witnessed the most heartwarming moment when a cat walked in while carrying its sick kitten in its mouth for treatment. The pictures of the cat and the baby kitten has been shared on various social media platforms. In a series of adorable, heart touching photos, the cat can be seen carrying the kitten in its mouth and looking for medics to help her out.

A few of the pictures also showed the medical staff helping the furry animals. One social media user who claimed to have been involved in the incident first-hand wrote, “Mother cat brought a kitten to hospital emergency and we helped it. There was a veterinarian. Kitten is fine and healthy right now”. While another Twitter user, who shared the photos said, “Today we were in the emergency of the hospital, a cat brought her baby in her mouth to the emergency room”.

Bugün hastanenin acilindeydik, bir kedi ağzında taşıdığı yavrusunu koşa koşa acile getirdi pic.twitter.com/lS7acpuWmg — Merve Özcan (@ozcanmerveee) April 27, 2020

READ: New Zealand Cafe's Social Distancing Trick For Serving Coffee Lauded, Netizens Approve

Yavrusu biraz haylaz biri, annesi bulduğu yerde kapıp götürüyor pic.twitter.com/GYvBXt3UQz — Merve Özcan (@ozcanmerveee) April 27, 2020

‘Purrfect love’

Indian Revenue Service official, Naveed Trumboo also shared the incident on Twitter. With hundreds of likes and comments, the pictures have gone viral. One internet user said, “Purrfect love....I’ll be going now (sic)”. Another wrote, “Beautiful. Perfect. Love”.

As strange as it may seem, a cat walked into a hospital in Turkey seeking help for its sick kitten. Mother's love works in mysterious ways. pic.twitter.com/kD54sONpgL — Naveed Trumboo IRS (@NaveedIRS) April 30, 2020

READ: TikTok User's Pizza Pan Cleaning Videos Tickle The Internet, Netizens Laud Her Dedication

Awhhhh 🥺🥺😭😭 — fatih 🍫 (@fatiniqaaa) April 29, 2020

God bless all the mom's (human and animal) around the world ❣️❣️❣️ — Black African 🧙🏿‍♀️ (@T_rawkz) April 29, 2020

READ: Woman Documents Daughter's Home-makeover Project For Their Pups, Leaves Netizens Amused

I’m gonna cry — Baby Cakes🌷 (@tj_bumble) April 30, 2020

As strange as it may seem, a cat walked into a hospital in Turkey seeking help for its sick kitten. Mother's love works in mysterious ways. pic.twitter.com/kD54sONpgL — Naveed Trumboo IRS (@NaveedIRS) April 30, 2020

READ: COVID-19: Netizens Share Hilarious Lockdown Memes, Say 'everyday Is Same'