Australian Man Rescues His 'beloved' Pet Kitten From A Giant Python

A man from Western Australia recently woke up to his partner screaming as a giant 2.5-metre python was attacking his pet kitten in his backyard. According to an International media outlet, Nick Kearns, who completed a snake-handling course several years ago, sprung into action when he discovered a giant python had coiled itself around his kitten.

While speaking to an international media outlet, Nick said that he jumped out of his bed and ran outside to save the furry animal from the poisonous snake. He said that his partner held the tail of the snake, while he grabbed a hold of the reptile’s body and tried to west his cat from its coils. While explaining the whole incident, he said that he picked the whole snake while the kitten was kicking, however, when he realised that his ‘beloved’ pet was slowing down a bit, he found the centre of the coil and grabbed the head of the kitten.

The Australian man somehow managed to rescue the kitten, however, the poisonous reptile recoiled and bit Nick’s right hand when he loosed his grip. Nick went on to explain that the snake had the kitten by the chin and there was no way it was letting it go. Though his cat was little injured, Nick was still able to save the life of his pet.

Nick, on the other hand, has now made full recovery and reportedly said that his hand sustained injuries mainly because he had fallen over twice while rushing to the garden. While talking about his snake handling training, the Australian resident also said that he was tough to pick up and store the snakes for relocating using hooks and grabbers.

He also informed that he and his partner also regularly relocate reptiles that make their way into their backyard. Nick added that there was no way he was going to stand by and let the python eat the kitten.

