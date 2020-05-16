Kitten And Dog Play Their Version Of 'tug Of War', Redditors Say 'cute Team'

A heart-warming video of a dog and a kitten playing with a string trying to entertain themselves while the humans are away is breaking the internet. Shared on Reddit, the 15-second-long clip was captioned, “My dog loves finding strings for the kitten to play with. He’s the sweetest boy”. Reddit community has been swept away with the bond the two pets shared and how delighted they seemed in each other's company.

In the clip, the dog can be seen wiggling the string in front of the feline who attempts to capture the thread’s end in its paws. However, very smartly and diligently the canine sweeps the strings away in one swift pull leaving the cat wondering. Unable to catch the string multiple times, the cat then seems determined as the duo give looks to each other to resume the thread battle all over again. The pet feline does not give up despite being at score 0 with the mixed shepherd dog. Both keep actively involved in their “adorable” version of the tug of war game.

With 93.6k upvotes and nearly 641 reactions, the Redditors said that the “cute kitten and adorable doggo, just can't get much better on the awww meter”. However, another Redditor advises, “Hopping on a top comment to say: please be careful with strings around kittens. If he eats the string, it can tangle in his digestive tract and cause major complications.” Nevertheless, the Redditor couldn’t resist saying, “cute kitten smart doggo”. Another Redditor shared a similar experience saying, “My female dog absolutely would. She loves everything and anyone. She has tried to lure cats to play with her for years. they always hiss at her and she cries and tries to crawl at them. Kinda sad. She found a kitten in a bush once that let her mom it and she's checked that bush every day for a year.”

An honest advice

Narrating one such incident in the comments thread, a Redditor warned, “This is so cute! I don’t want to be that guy, and you probably don’t, but please don’t leave any strings our when they’re not supervised. I had a wonderful cat die after he swallowed a string. He never chewed them or ate anything until then, and the string was over two feet long. I didn’t know it was gone, and by the time he was acting sick a full week later, they couldn’t save him in surgery. I just don’t want it to happen to anyone else,” the user wrote sounding concerned speaking about the heart-breaking incident.

