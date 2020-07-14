Good News: US Waitress, Who Raised Voice Against Racism, Receives $82000 In Tips

A waitress who escorted a Silicon valley entrepreneur out for racially abusing an Asian family has received $ 82,000 in tips from around the world. According to international media reports, Gennica Cochran, a waitress at Lucia in Carmel Valley, California ousted Michael Lofthouse from the eatery after he yelled racist abuses at Jordan Chan and her family who were celebrating a birthday.

Soon after the incident went viral on social media, people from around the world started contributing to several gofundme pages set up in her name. One of the pages named 'Big tips for everyday heroes’ has racked up the maximum amount of money. Speaking to international media reporters she said that she would like to use the money for yoga teaching. She added that she was keen on helping others and was currently devising a way to send her $80,000 in tips on to other servers

Talking about the incident, he said that she felt very protective of them, adding that she did what needed to be done. She further said that it was the first time since the eatery opened after the pandemic and she did not want her customers to have a ruined experience

Waitresses saved the situation

The video begins with a member of the Asian family asking the Tech CEO Michael Lofthouse to repeat what he said. Lofthouse appears to be sitting alone at his table who responded by saying, "Trump's gonna f**k you. You f*****g need to leave. You f*****g Asian piece of s**t". The situation was saved by Gennica Cochran, who works as a waitress at the Bernardus Lodge. This is what Cochran said, ”You do not talk to our guests like that. They are valued guests. Get out"! This video was first shared by the Twitter account @JohnRizkallah. Further, this tweet received 29.9K retweets and about 69.1K likes. You can check out the video here

