Wolverines Spotted At Mount Rainier National Park In US After Over 100 Years

The famous Mount Rainier National Park had some rare new visitors recently. The park is now home to wolverines again, who returned after more than 100 years. Reportedly, in a rare sighting, the first reproductive female wolverine and her two offspring called kits have been discovered by scientists of the Cascades Carnivore Project in collaboration with the National Park Service.

Mount Rainier National Park in Washington, United States shared the news recently. On August 20, Mount Rainier National Park took to Twitter to share news that wolverines had returned to the reserve after a hiatus of more than 100 years. They posted a video, recorded by Travis Harris, showing the animals playing in the greenery. Check out the 33-second-long video here:

Wolverines Return to Mount Rainier National Park After More Than 100 Years, News Release: https://t.co/qmCkTDsFAU



Video of three wolverines at the end of a snowfield then running through a meadow into a forest. Credit: Travis Harris -kl pic.twitter.com/ALwJoAOmTG — MountRainierNPS (@MountRainierNPS) August 20, 2020

Netizens react to extremely rare wolverine sighting

According to the National Park Service’s website, wolverine is an extremely rare animal in North America. Since being shared on the micro-blogging site, the video has received more than 6,500 likes and over 2,200 retweets. The video, which has garnered over 1.6 lakh views, has caught everyone’s attention. Check out some of the reactions here:

Maybe we should just leave the planet to the animals. They do a much better job of maintaining it. — Michael Ruiz (@michaelruizbiz) August 21, 2020

Fantastic!! Wolverines are incredible mustelids. Their tenacity and drive to survive in the face of incredibly long odds is inspiring. — Chrissy (@cms121979) August 21, 2020

Good now protect them, Wolverines are in decline and I for one would prefer that America continues to be home to the worlds biggest weasel species — Mustelid fangirl 🇺🇸🇨🇴🏳️‍🌈 (@IsabelW55115001) August 22, 2020

Yay! Good for them, now let’s let them be for their peace and prosperity. Nice News! — Madison bad Doberan (@madbaddoberan) August 21, 2020

Amazing and powerful creatures. Great to see them making a comeback! — Dane Maxfield (@DaneMaxfield) August 20, 2020

It is nice to see wildlife returning to there natural habitat. — Bob Peddicord (@BobPeddicord) August 24, 2020

As per several reports, the reproductive female wolverine named Joni and her two offspring called kits were discovered by the scientists of the Cascades Carnivore Project, who used camera stations designed to capture the animals and recognize them using their uniquely patterned chest markings.

Wolverines, who look like small bears, are actually the largest member of the weasel family. Reportedly, it is estimated that only 300-1000 wolverines live in the lower 48 US states, making the animal an exceptionally rare sight. The wolverines used to live as far south as California, Utah and Colorado. However, the carnivore’s population has receded north over the last 100 years.

According to reports, wolverines need snowpack to den their young, but due to climate change, wolverines are finding themselves living in more hostile conditions. Since 2008, the Cascades Carnivore Project has conducted several researches and conservation efforts on rare and at high risk carnivore species, including the wolverine.

(Image credit: Pixabay/Representative Image)

