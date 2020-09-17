Stunning video shows Leopard sipping water from pool in luxury resort I Watch

A video showing a fully grown leopard sipping water from a swimming pool recently surfaced online. While the one minute 11-second clip has captured everybody's attention, it has also triggered an online debate regarding the place it was shot. Originally posted by retired Air Marshal Indian Air Force Anil Chopra, the clip features the beautiful wild cat roaming around and 'using the facilities' of a luxury resort.

Shot from inside the room of a hotel, the video features a leopard strolling around. As the clip progresses, the wild animal is seen stopping by the swimming pool to drink water. Oblivious to human presence, the leopard could be seen quenching its thirst comfortably before leaving the compound. At the end of the clip, a woman can be heard saying, "I was just sitting right there at my laptop."

Friendly fellow using the facilities pic.twitter.com/HfAS0iVpdf — keith (@keith40978784) September 5, 2020

'Where was it shot?'

The video fo the majestic beast subtly exploring the luxury resort has created quite a buzz on social media. Since shared, the clip has been viewed over 13.2 thousand times. In addition, it has racked hundreds of comments from people. While many claimed that the resort was situated in Ranthambore, Rajasthan, others claimed that it was in Lonavla, Maharashtra. Yet there were many who said that it was situated somewhere in South Africa.

Any idea which lodge? — Veloccerosso (@Veloccerosso) September 5, 2020

So Taj, Rathambore is in South Africa 😁 — Gautam Biswas (@igautambiswas) September 16, 2020

Leopard spotting drinking water from the swimming pool in Bukisa Camp earlier this morning. — SanWild Wildlife Trust (@SanwildSA) February 24, 2012

Singita Ebony Lodge Sabi. — Grant Gillespie (@MrGrunt101) September 5, 2020

Incredible to watch. So close — Arnold (@ArnoldMokoena) September 6, 2020

In a similar incident, a bear was captured on camera while he was trying to nudge a man in slumber. A video of the encounter was captured by a ring bell camera and shows the bear finally running away without hurting anyway in the outing.

Shared on Facebook, the one-minute five-second video starts by showing the rather inquisitive brown coloured bear entering the house. Seeing the man comfortably dozing off on the sun lounger, the bear continues to move forward. As the video progresses, the giant animal could be seen sipping water from the pool before approaching the man.

