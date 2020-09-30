Good News: Taxi Driver Goes Out Of His Way To Return Passenger’s Bag; Read Inspiring Story

In a heartwarming story, a taxi driver revealed how he returned a bag to a passenger who forgot it in his cab without even realising it. Shared by Humans of Bombay, the caption of the post explained the cab driver’s small act of kindness. Since shared, while some internet users called the taxi driver ‘an absolute gentleman’, others hailed him as a ‘real hero’.

The caption read that the driver had ferried a passenger to the hospital, who was ‘very stressed’. As the passenger was in a rush, he somehow forgot his bag in the cab. The text further went on to explain that the driver didn’t want to hassle him and that is why he decided to wait outside the hospital for the passenger.

The cab driver said, “Finally, the man came down after a few hours; he was shocked to find me waiting. I handed over his bag; he was so stunned that he barely managed to say, ‘Thank you’”.

The driver revealed that he didn’t even bother to open the bag and he still doesn’t want to know what was in it. When asked “what happened next,” the driver hilarious joked and said, “Then what madam, I had to hurry home. My wife gets very angry if I get late for dinner”.

Netizens call the driver ‘superhero’

Since shared, the post has garnered over 38,000 likes and hundreds of comments. One Instagram user said, “Simplicity at its best that's what makes him stand out”. Another added, “That smile says it all that he lives a worry-free life for choosing the path of honesty and integrity”. “Even superheroes don't mess with their wife,” joked third. “So much simplicity and modesty!!!! I thought it was rare but wow, humanity is beautiful,” wrote fourth.

