Chadwick Boseman Was An 'incredible Man', Twitter User Recalls Inspiring Incident

A Twitter user named Trevor Reece recalled an inspiring incident when he met late actor Chadwick Boseman. In a Twitter thread, Trevor revealed that he once got the chance to meet Boseman at Samuel French film and theater bookshop, where the former worked as an employee. "He didn’t bring any attention to himself, just wanted to find a few new plays. But then this young actor, 20 something black man, comes up to him and starts talking," Trevor wrote.

He went on to add that the two chatted for about 30 minutes and Boseman advised the budding actor on how to manoeuvre as a Black artist in the industry. Following the chat, the two actors part their ways and continue looking for books and plays to buy. Trevor revealed that after a couple of minutes, Boseman comes up to him to the counter with few books and plays that he wanted to buy for himself but also had another stack of books that he had recommended to the 20-year-old.

Boseman bought the books and asked Trevor to hold them for the young actor and left the place. "He didn’t want thanks. He just wanted to make sure this young man was taken care of and had access to resources he would need to succeed. Chadwick Boseman was the King of Wakanda. He was James Brown and Jackie Robinson. But above all that, he was a good man," Trevor wrote.

Boseman's demise

The 43-year-old actor died on August 28 after battling colon cancer for four years. The Marshall star had kept his cancer diagnosis a secret all this long and never spoke about it publicly. According to a statement by Boseman's manager, the actor died on Friday night at his home in Los Angeles with his wife and family by his side.

