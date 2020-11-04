'I Feel So Pumped': Video Of Little Kid Refusing To Give Up Inspires Dwayne Johnson

In an inspiring video which has surfaced on the internet, a little boy can be seen struggling to break a board during his karate class. Shared by Hollywood actor Dwayne Johnson, the video perfectly describes the ‘psychological shift’ in this little boy’s mindset. The actor in the caption writes that he is totally pumped after watching the video, he says, “ I’m going in for workout #2 and when I’m done I’m gonna attempt to put my foot thru an oak tree”. Further making a sarcastic remark, he says, “Then I’ll be calling 911”.

Little boy refuses to give up

The short video clip shows a little boy with teary eyes constantly trying to break a board with a kick. However, he fails at it multiple times and falls down. “Yes you can do it”, the instructor can be heard saying as he is trying to motivate the little boy who is crying. Towards the end of the video, we see the boy reach his goals as he breaks the slab into two pieces and the entire class cheers up for him. In the caption, Johnson appreciates the little boy as he says, “I don’t know who you are son, but I sure am proud of you too.Goes to show you can do anything, when you put your mind to it”. He also praises the instructor for being so supportive. He wrote, “But here’s the best thing about all of this - with all this beautiful support and love surrounding him - the final decision to break the board, came from the little boy”.

Uploaded on November 3, the video has managed to gather 17,152,430 views. Netizens bombarded the comment section on watching the little boy's efforts. "Love this kid, he made me smile! And I love the Sensei! Flexon", wrote an Instagram user. Another person wrote, "Never give up. Love this. And love the way his buddies kept his spirits up. This is our future leaders".

(Image Credits: Instagram/therock/AP)

