'Guard Kitty': Pet Cat Chases Off Elephant Trying To Steal Food From Garden; Watch Video

In an act of valour that has left the Internet in disbelief, a tiny feline chased the gigantic elephant out of the garden that entered to steal the food. Demonstrating that the courage and vigil had little to do with body size, the plucky canine named Simba caught the unsuspecting tusker wandering in the garden of the home located in Thailand’s Nakhon Nayok. Meanwhile, the cute and frightened baby elephant briefly camouflaged in sparse branches then took to its heels. The nearly 3-minute footage was shared on YouTube and has inspired social media.

According to a Daily Star report, the three-year-old territorial feline is often loitering in the garden, meanwhile, the notorious elephant is renowned to trespass people’s homes in search of food, as per the local park rangers. On that day, the elephant Pai Salick barged into the garden in the hope to find delicious food but was caught off guard seeing the purred kitty, who is generally unhappy about outside animals entering its house yard.

Gutsy feline intimidates elephant

While the elephant hadn’t imagined that the gutsy feline would threaten and scare him, he was seen making advancements, but its attempts were shockingly disrupted by the angry kitten. The brown and white, almost 3-year-old kitty repeatedly intercepted the tusker's path and meowed furiously, intimidating him with its sharp claws and incessant rage. The elephant was forced to leave witnessing the wrath of the cat. He was seen fleeing in the video, leaving the internet stunned at the incident. Sharing the clip on Twitter several users expressed astonishment at the tiny cat’s bravery, saying, that the creature well proved that the size, after all, didn’t matter.

Thailand: pet cat called Simba (Lion) chases elephant out of his garden. pic.twitter.com/IxvT0at3FP — 🎹 Franz Schubert (@fluoresenz) November 19, 2020

