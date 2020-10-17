Woman Builds Selfie-booth For Dog To Let Her Take Pics Of Herself; 'photos Are Fantastic'

Dogs have become an integral part of families around the world and in one recent incident, a pet parent designed a ‘selfie booth’ in a bid to make her little canine as happy as possible. While taking to Twitter, Simone Giertz, who is a YouTuber and an inventor, shared three images of her pooch, Scraps, sitting inside a tiny-box like structure with a paddle in front of her. Giertz even shared a short clip of the dog entering the photo booth with a YouTube link which showed her building the structure from the scratch.

I built my dog a selfie booth so she can take photos of herself by pushing a pedal with her paw pic.twitter.com/lpFTVZFlId — Simone Giertz (@SimoneGiertz) October 15, 2020

In the clip, Giertz explained the mechanism of the photo booth. She said that when a dog enters the booth and places its paws on the pedals, it triggers a camera which, in turn, activates a treat dispensing machine, leaving the pooch happy and the pet parent with a selfie of their dog. The YouTuber built the fully automated photo booth from scraps and said that she made the machine for ‘dog selfies’, something she had not seen before.

Netizens call it ‘billion-dollar idea’

Since being shared, the Twitter post has garnered 225,000 likes and thousands of comments. The YouTube video, on the other hand, has been viewed over 354,000 times and has been liked more than 37,000 times. Netizens, on both the platforms, just couldn’t stop appreciating Giertz’s skills.

One user wrote, “Let’s be honest, we all needed this kind of positivity and wholesomeness today. Thank you, Simone, for providing it for us and definitely thank you Scraps, you’re doing a great job!” Another added, “you are a gift to society”. “This is a billion-dollar idea,” added fourth. “I love this! You have a budding photographer there. Photos are priceless,” wrote fifth.

This was wonderful, eye blisters and all — Joe Barnard (@joebarnard) October 15, 2020

THIS PHOTOG DOG

HAS ITS OWN TRIPOD — Emily Richmond (@EWAEmily) October 15, 2020

This is very very special. I need one — Chris™️ 🐶 🦸🏻‍♂️ (@Chris_CPH) October 15, 2020

This is one of the greatest inventions ever. I can't think of a better use for a selfie booth. — Karen (@l_k_a_r_e_n_l) October 16, 2020

The photos are fantastic and loved the video. I enjoyed the build and also learning about eye blisters! Can’t wait to see the workshop as you deck it out! — Aaron Pelchat 😘✌️ (@achatter247) October 16, 2020

How do I nominate you for a Nobel Prize? — DAMNEDiel Roberts (@DRobertsIMG) October 15, 2020

This is by far the best thing I have seen all week. I love the colors! — Rob Horlacher (@HorlacherRob) October 15, 2020

