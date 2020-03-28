VIDEO: Dog Rescues Trapped Bird From Porch, Netizens All Hearts

In a recent video that was posted on Reddit, a dog can be seen freeing a bird after it had accidentally gotten trapped on a porch. In the video that was posted in the subreddit r/AnimalsBeingBros, the dog can be seen gently picking up the panicking bird using its mouth and then carrying the bird outside and then releasing it. The bird at the end of the video can be seen flying off towards the woods.

'Good Boi'

Since being posted the by user u/visbygram the post has garnered almost 8,000 upvotes. The video was also shared on a different subreddit called r/aww where it got more than 28 thousand upvotes. Take a look at the video below.

The video instantly went viral and was flooded with comments by people that were very impressed by the good dog. One user remarked on how the dog seemed to have been extremely gentle with the little bird so that he would not hurt it. Another user replied and said that the dog’s actions were exactly like a dog hero.

The post does not mention what kind of breed the dog seen in the video is, that is why a helpful Redditor state that the dog in the video must surely be part Labrador because he was able to hold the terrified little bird in his mouth without hurting the bird at all. He then added that the dog was extremely helpful and a really good boy.

Another user commented that the dog in the video was ‘Absolutely best boi’ and was the hero everyone needed. One commenter humorously claimed that we should have the dog become president immediately because he was such a good boy. One commenter believed that the dog deserved the ‘Good Boi’ award for his actions.

