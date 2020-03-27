Kane Williamson's Dog Sandy Adorably Takes Brilliant Reflex Catch At Slips; Watch Video

With no cricket action taking place for a while due to coronavirus, cricketers are making use of this opportunity by spending time with their near and dear ones. The cricketers are also giving a sneak peek to their fans with videos and images over their daily activities while being under self-isolation due to coronavirus. In a recent video, New Zealand skipper Kane Williamson shot a video featuring his pet dog Sandy taking a reflex catch after Kane Williamson guided the ball to her while batting.

Also Read: IPL 2020: KKR's ₹15.5 Crore Star Pat Cummins Relieved With Downtime At Home

Kane Williamson dog Sandy gets catching practice

In a recent post on Instagram, New Zealand captain Kane Williamson's dog Sandy can be seen getting some catching practice in a slow-motion video Williamson can be seen laying the ball off for his bat to his labrador. Sandy can be seen making no mistake in catching it. Here's the video of the act.

Also Read: IPL 2020 Unlikely After Nationwide Lockdown Stops All Preparation Work For Event: Report

IPL 2020 postponed: Kane Williamson replaced by David Warner as SRH captain

While the IPL postponed news was a major setback for teams and players, Sunrisers Hyderabad decided to replace Kane Williamson with David Warner as skipper of the side before the IPL 2020 postponed announcement. Kane Williamson led Sunrisers Hyderabad in IPL for two seasons following Warner getting a one-year ban for ball-tampering in South Africa. The Kiwi captain was the ideal replacement for David Warner, having led the Sunrisers to the IPL 2018 final and the IPL 2019 playoffs

Also Read: IPL 2020: Sourav Ganguly Unsure Of Insurance Money For Stakeholders If Event Is Cancelled

The IPL 2020 was postponed from March 29 to Aril 15 due to the coronavirus issue. In the latest development, the BCCI has the IPL postponed indefinitely and the final dates and format of the tournament will only be revealed after the governing body after monitoring the coronavirus issue.

Also Read: IPL 2020: Jos Buttler Picks Famous Indian Cricketer As Choice For Quarantine Partner

IMAGE : KANE WILLIAMSON/ INSTAGRAM