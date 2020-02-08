The Debate
Video: Biker Almost Gets Hits By Elephant While Crossing Blocked Road

General News

A disturbing video has surfaced on the internet which shows a biker violates and crosses a road that had been blocked to allow an elephant to pass through.

A video has surfaced on the internet which shows a biker crossing a road that had been blocked to allow an elephant to pass through. IFS Parveen Kaswan shared the video on Twitter on February 6 and criticised the biker. Through the video, it can be seen that the person decided to cross the road even as others waited. His impatience to move across made him almost hit by the elephant. The 36-second video clip shows that the man speedily rode past the elephant as it crossed the road. In the background, other vehicles can be seen waiting for the elephant to cross.

READ: Newborn Elephant Makes 'cute' Attempts At Walking, Twitter Explodes With Joy

Video garnered more than 25000 views

Kaswan while sharing the video said that the most difficult part of wildlife management is actually managing the humans. He urged others never to do this. Since being shared online, it managed to garner more than 25,000 views and tons of comments. Many agreed with Kaswan while criticising the biker's impatience. 

READ: Elephants Cross Narrow Road On A Foggy Morning, Video Wows Netizens

Elephants cross road on foggy morning

Earlier, an adorable video of elephants uploaded by IFS officer Parveen Kaswan went viral on the internet. In the video, a herd of elephants can be seen crossing the road on a foggy morning. The cute incident has already garnered over 120,000 views and more than 1,000 comments. The video was shared by Kaswan on January 31. The adorable incident prompted a lot of people to post comments wherein one user called it a beautiful moment and a few even blamed human beings for making roads in between forests and causing trouble to animals.

READ: Assam: Braving Angry Mother Elephant, Locals Rescue Calf Stuck Between Rocks

READ: Elephants Cross Narrow Road On A Foggy Morning, Video Wows Netizens

