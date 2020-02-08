Video: Biker Almost Gets Hits By Elephant While Crossing Blocked Road

A video has surfaced on the internet which shows a biker crossing a road that had been blocked to allow an elephant to pass through. IFS Parveen Kaswan shared the video on Twitter on February 6 and criticised the biker. Through the video, it can be seen that the person decided to cross the road even as others waited. His impatience to move across made him almost hit by the elephant. The 36-second video clip shows that the man speedily rode past the elephant as it crossed the road. In the background, other vehicles can be seen waiting for the elephant to cross.

You know what is most difficult part of #wildlife management. Managing the #humans. Even after blocking the road by staff this person decided to cross it while others were waiting. Just missed by fraction of a second from becoming a memory. Don't do this ever. pic.twitter.com/CbL0e3gCDj — Parveen Kaswan, IFS (@ParveenKaswan) February 7, 2020

Kaswan while sharing the video said that the most difficult part of wildlife management is actually managing the humans. He urged others never to do this. Since being shared online, it managed to garner more than 25,000 views and tons of comments. Many agreed with Kaswan while criticising the biker's impatience.

Patience is a virtue which is not in possessed by everyone. — vibgyorss (@vibgyor_Premila) February 7, 2020

At times Humans can be the "most uncivilized animal" on Earth, after that the blame will come on the Wild Animals as well as the staff managing & protecting the wild! — Emp Aryan Tscherma (@scheevm) February 8, 2020

Ideally speaking... Wildlife management means... management of human mismanagement 😂

Otherwise wildlife is self managed and mannered. — Prem Garg 🇮🇳 (@premgargd) February 7, 2020

Elephants cross road on foggy morning

Earlier, an adorable video of elephants uploaded by IFS officer Parveen Kaswan went viral on the internet. In the video, a herd of elephants can be seen crossing the road on a foggy morning. The cute incident has already garnered over 120,000 views and more than 1,000 comments. The video was shared by Kaswan on January 31. The adorable incident prompted a lot of people to post comments wherein one user called it a beautiful moment and a few even blamed human beings for making roads in between forests and causing trouble to animals.

