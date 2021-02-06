Loved Nora Fatehi's Moves In 'Chhor Denge'? Check Out Her Other Stunning Dance Videos

Nora Fatehi's Chhor Denge has made it to the internet and her Arabic avatar has got the fans talking. However, it isn't the first time that the actor has left the viewers in sheer awe because of her talent and fashion sense. If you're a fan of Nora Fatehi's Chhor Denge, then you will love this article as it is a compilation of some popular dance videos of Nora. The list of Nora Fatehi's videos can be found below.

Nora Fatehi in Naach Meri Rani dance cover:

One of the most recent videos by Nora Fatehi sees her doing a dance cover of one of her latest music video releases, titled Naach Meri Raani. The outfit that one can see in the post below comprises of white and gold colour tones in nearly equal measures. In the video, she can be seen having a bit of a dance-along with Awez Darbar. The same can be found below:

Nora Fatehi in BODY Dance cover:

A departure from her look in Chhor Denge, Nora Fatehi, in the video below, can be seen wearing a multi-coloured vest, a cap and shorts, which one would consider to be an ideal outfit for a dance routine. The video below also sees engaging in a dance-along with Rajit Dev. The video presentation can also be found on Nora Fatehi's YouTube channel.

The video:

Nora Fatehi in Pepeta the music video:

Presumably taking cues from the likes of Nicki Minhaj, Cardi B and Lady Gaga, Nora Fatehi could be seen in a relatively western get up in one of her music videos that released over a year ago. The music video, which goes by the name of Pepeta, sees her in more than five avatars throughout the course of the video, which ranges from a white & pink get up to in a classy yellow evening gown. The video can be found below.

Pepeta's Dance Cover:

Shortly after the video above, Nora Fatehi created a Pepeta dance cover video along with Melvin Louis. In the video, one can see that she's back in her dance-routine-appropriate outfit which is seemingly inspired by one of her various looks in the music video. The video can be found below as well as the dancer's YouTube channel.

Nora Faethi's Harper Bazaar Photo Shoot:

Nora Fatehi's Haper Bazaar Photo Shoot sees her in a look that is very much different than what you have seen in the videos above. The BTS video of the shoot below sees the artist in a myriad of avatars that the designers of the outfits have created, seemingly after being inspired by classic Hollywood productions and the victorian era. The video can be found below.

