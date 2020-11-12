Video: Italian Man Serenades COVID-19 Positive Wife From Streets, Netizens Wish Them Well

In another tale of love in the times of COVID-19, an elderly man, who wasn’t allowed to visit his wife, was seen serenading her from the window. The heartwarming incident took place in the Italian town of Castel San Giovanna, in Emilia Romagna region where the 81-year-old Stefano Bozzini was captured playing the accordion underneath the window of his wife. A video clip of the whole incident was later shared online and is now doing rounds of the internet.

The clip shared on Facebook shows Bozzini, dressed in a red weather, navy pants, featured hat and a mask, sitting on a stool outside the hospital where his wife was admitted following COVID-19 contraction. He then starts playing the famous melody ‘Spanish Eye’, as his wife of 47 years Carla Sacchi, watches from the second floor of the building. He then continues to play a medley of love songs on his accordion, tapping his feet throughout, till he ends his mesmerizing performance. The video ends with the voice of a man saying ‘Bravo’

Bozzini is a retired member of the Italian army's Alpini mountain infantry, and the hat is part of the uniform. In addition, he was nicknamed 'Gianni Morandi of the Alpines' by his unit because he constantly played his accordion, Italian news agency ANSA revealed.

Read: Bihar Elections: ITBP Jawans Carry Elderly Voters In Muzaffarpur To Polling Booth

Read: Germany Relies On Antigen Test To Keep Elderly Safe Amid Second Wave Of COVID-19

'May lord keep you together'

Since shared, the clip has been viewed over 73 thousand times and received numerous counts of plaudits from Facebook users. While many have poured in their love in the form of emoticons, others have congratulated the couple for being together. others expressed their love for the song "Spanish Eyes". "May Good Lord leave them together another 100 years," a user wrote. "you made me excited. Wishes and greetings to you," added another Facebook user. "we hope for the best for your wife," wrote another user wishing a speedy recovery for his COVID-19 positive wife.

Read: Europe Eyes Antigen Tests To Keep Elderly Safe

Read: Germany Eyes Antigen Tests To Keep Elderly Safe In 2nd Wave



Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.