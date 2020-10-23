Video: Leopard Cub Spotted Inside Mumbai's Aarey Milk Colony, Chased Away By Locals

A leopard cub lost its way and entered a buffalo shelter in the Aarey's milk colony in Mumbai on October 20, following which it was chased away by locals. Video footage of the incident has gone viral on social media, which shows the leopard cub trying to frighten buffalos standing around it before being chased away by locals. Leopard sightings are common in the area, which is surrounded by 800 acres of protected forest land.

Maharashtra: A leopard cub lost its way & entered a cattle barn at Aarey's Milk Colony in Mumbai on Tuesday.



Visuals of locals trying to chase the cub away.

(20.10.2020) pic.twitter.com/D6eGmYq3Oy — ANI (@ANI) October 21, 2020

'Hope it's safe'

The video, which has been shared by news agency ANI, has garnered more than 16,000 views on Twitter. According to reports, locals later informed the forest department officials that the leopard cub ran into the forest and vanished. Since the video was shared online, many people are worried about the well being of the wild cat as they are posting messages of concern. Some also blamed the humans for encroaching upon their land in the forest.

But people are saying aarey is a forest how it changed into colony with so much people 🤷 — Lokesh Dhakad (@LokeshD25199980) October 21, 2020

Humans are stressing cub. — Manish (@livemka) October 23, 2020

Too much human population HAS FORCIBLY ENCROACHED THEIR LAND, THEIR JUNGLES, WHERE WILL THEY GO?



ITS HIGH TIME #POPULATIONCONTROL BILL SHOULD BE PASSED. https://t.co/PV0VYiClPX — E-Gazette Change Of Name Service Maharashtra (@Welfare4Poor) October 21, 2020

Hope he is safe https://t.co/4VtaSUbfxL — Shawn Mendoza (@ShawnMe82022891) October 21, 2020

Earlier this month, Forest Department officials in Uttarakhand captured an omnivores leopard in Chhana village of Pithoragarh district, suspected of devouring at least two. The ferocious cat was later sent off to Almora Zoo. The leopard had been roaming free and had caused panic among the villagers. The animal was seen enclosed in a cage and raging after the forest officials managed to rescue it. two days prior to the capture, the leopard had mauled a 14-year-old boy named Chandan of Sahabdeenpurwa village.

Uttarakhand: Officials of forest department captured a leopard at Chhana village in Pithoragarh today; the leopard has been sent to Almora Zoo. pic.twitter.com/E69MHahKYR — ANI (@ANI) October 4, 2020

