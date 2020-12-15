Anand Mahindra Shares Emotional Video, Netizens Call It 'really Touching': Watch

Indian business tycoon Anand Mahindra, who often shares motivational posts on Twitter, has shared an emotional video this time. The video perfectly depicts the love that grandparents have for their grandchildren. According to the caption of the video, Mahindra got emotional after watching the video as he wrote, “Shoot; you made me cry so early in the day. No granddaughter yet but my grandson’s that age…”.

The 2 minute 20 seconds long video begins with an elderly man looking for his weights. As the video progresses, we see the grandfather workout using weights daily. In the beginning, he struggles. However, by the end, he manages to pick the weights. His neighbours look worried about him but nobody is aware of the reason. It is only in the end when the reason is revealed. In the end, he visits his granddaughter with the much-awaited Christmas gift - a Christmas star. Just like he used to lift up the weight, he picks up his granddaughter, so that she could put the star on the top of the tree.

Shoot; you made me cry so early in the day. No granddaughter yet but my grandson’s that age... https://t.co/YhRG7eGfph — anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) December 15, 2020

Netizens react

Extremely emotional on watching the video, netizens took over the comment section. One Twitter user wrote, "I’m touched and moved to read that you don’t hesitate to write in social media that emotional clips like this make you cry !! Kudos to you". Another person wrote, "well...I believe there will not be anyone without having tears by the end. after those moments of life make this life meaningful. one simple wish is so powerful that nothing can stop him. absolutely beautiful". Since being uploaded, the video has 36K views with 1.5K likes. Tweeples are also retweeting the video with their own captions. In the caption, one person wrote, "So touching!! Got goosebumps".

Christmas Ad With Grandpa From Germany #DocMorris

Will Touch Your Feelings. which hit many viewers straight into emotion.This is seriously a master class in emotional storytelling... #AGM 👇 pic.twitter.com/xcXcCiAS8y — Manoj K Jha aka Manu 😷 (@manojgjha) December 15, 2020

Seriously sir i also got tears. As my kid is still 4 years so more time to be grandpa but too emotional — KK (@kaushlendr29feb) December 15, 2020

Grandparents Divine Love ❤️💞🥰, missing mine🥰😭 — Peeyush Singh (@peeyush745) December 15, 2020

Very really emotional video — Rajni bairagi (@rajnibairagi93) December 15, 2020

