Video: Mumbai's Rajinikanth-style Dosa Wins Internet, Netizens Say 'would Love To Try'

After Mumbai’s flying dosa, another such food item has gone viral on the internet and netizens cannot get enough of it. A video which has surfaced on the internet shows Mumbai’s street vendor’s unique way of serving Dosa. Uploaded on Facebook handle, ‘Street Food Recipes’, the video shows the entire process of making the dosa and then how he drags it on the skillet to his helper. According to the caption of the video, the dosa is called the ‘Rajnikanth Style Dosa’, which is served at Muttu Dosa in Dadar, Mumbai.

Mumbai's 'Rajnikanth' Dosa

The nearly four minutes long video begins with a few clips where the vendor cuts the dosa into little pieces and then very swiftly glides them through the skillet to the helper. Further into the video, we see the entire process, where the vendor begins with spreading the batter on the skillet. His style of cutting and sliding the dosa has left the netizens completely amused. Once he prepares the base, he adds tomatoes and vegetables to create a filling and then smashes it. Let’s have a look at the video.

Read: 'Flying Dosa': Video Of Man's Unique Way Of Serving Dosa Goes Viral

The video has managed to gather 1.9 million reactions. "I love seeing how easy they work only years of experience get that great agility, wrote a Facebook user. Another person wrote, "The best dosa one can have and Muthu uncle makes them delicious with a smile always on his face...been having them since childhood and still searching a hotel or place which can serve better dosas than him". The video has been shared 197K times.

Read: Mumbai Sees COVID Dip With 760 Cases As Border States Begin Screening Maharashtra Arrivals

Read: Mumbai Sees Spike In COVID Numbers With 873 New Cases As BMC's New Restrictions Kick In

Also Read: Iyer's Ton Helps Mumbai Beat Maharashtra By Six Wickets

(Image Credits: Facebook/StreetFoodRecipes)

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.