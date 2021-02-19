Mumbai Sees Spike In COVID Numbers With 873 New Cases As BMC's New Restrictions Kick In

Seeing a massive increase in COVID-19 cases, Mumbai on Friday, reported 873 new cases and 5 new deaths. With 440 recoveries, the city's cured tally rose to 2,98,435. Mumbai's total cases have risen to 3,17,310 with 6577 active cases and 11,435 fatalities.

Mumbai's recovery rate has risen to 94% now while its growth rise has soared to 0.18%, as Mumbai locals reopen from general public under restricted timings. BMC reported that 30,98,894 samples have been tested till date with a 10.21% positivity rate. With the increasing number of cases, BMC reported that 605 out of 959 ventilator beds are vacant, while 974 out of 1528 ICU beds are vacant, till date. As of date, 1,04,49,942 vaccine doses have been administered - of which Maharashtra contributes 8,25,834 doses.

To curb the spread of COVID-19, BMC imposed fresh restrictions in the city, with Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray has warned of a strict lockdown if the people refuse to follow COVID-19 prevention norms. For instance, people undergoing home quarantine will be stamped and a building in which more than 5 persons test positive for novel coronavirus shall be sealed. Moreover, 300 marshals have been deputed to crack down on those not wearing masks on local trains. As per the latest directives, restaurants, clubs, etc. violating social distancing norms will be raided. Additionally, people returning from Brazil will now have to undergo mandatory institutional quarantine.

Revealing that a fine of Rs.200 will be imposed for not wearing a mask, the new BMC circular stated, "All persons moving for whatsoever purpose and under whatsoever reason or authority in public places like street, office, shops, market, clinics and hospital premises must compulsorily wear face masks. Any person travelling in public transport, including all arms of suburban railway trains, working at any site/office/workplace must compulsorily wear face mask. No person, staff, officer will attend any meeting/gathering, workplace without compulsorily wearing face mask."

Since February 10, Mumbai has recorded thrice over 600 COVID-19 cases, MW ward (Chembur) reporting the highest cases - with its doubling rate the worst at 245 days. Civic officials have appealed to all societies in the ward to follow strict guidelines - Restrict entry of outsiders to minumum including maids, milkman, thermal screening, follow strict quarantine guidelines for 14 days, test all High-Risk Contacts compulsorily and check symptomatic persons to get checked. BMC has stated that the rise in cases was mainly due to an increase in travellers in local trains - 36 lakh commuters are using train network every day after its services were thrown open to the general public with restricted timings on February 1, as per rail officials.

