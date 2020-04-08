'1 Rabbit Saw 6 Elephants' Riddle Solved; Check Answer Inside

Amid the coronavirus outbreak, various games, puzzles, riddles, and challenges have surfaced the internet. They have become viral in no time as people have been seeking different and fun ways to connect. Therefore, riddles and quizzes are becoming popular during the lockdown period in the country. They are making rounds on WhatsApp groups.

From Bollywood movie riddles, general knowledge questions to fun challenges, everything has been making rounds on social media. People have been sharing these with their near and dear ones. Among many of them, ‘1 rabbit saw 6 elephants riddle’ has garnered many responses and different answers. This difficult question is not all about mathematics but also tests basic English skills. Therefore, we have found the quirky riddle and mentioned it for you to solve. Have a look.

Here's the 1 rabbit saw 6 elephants riddle

1 rabbit saw 6 elephants while going to the river. Every elephant saw 2 monkeys going to the river. Every monkey has 1 parrot each. How many animals are going towards the river?

1 rabbit saw 6 elephants answer

Although this puzzle has got innumerable different answers. However, we have found the most common one along with the most logical explanation accompanying it. Here’s 1 rabbit saw 6 elephants answer.

1 rabbit saw 6 elephants answer would be 3.

Here’s the explanation for 1 rabbit saw 6 elephants riddle's answer

1 rabbit saw 6 elephants while going to the river. Therefore, it is only the rabbit, who is going to the river and not elephants. Now, every elephant sees 2 monkeys. This implies that every elephant witnesses 2 same monkeys, who are going to the river. The next line says that every money has a parrot in hand. A parrot is considered as a bird, not an animal. So, the total number of animals going to the river and 1 rabbit saw 6 elephants riddle's answer is 3.

