Video Of Bear Crossing Road With Its Cubs Is Probably The Cutest Thing On Internet Today

A short clip of a bear and its four cubs crossing the forest road is winning hearts on internet. The video was uploaded by Parveen Kaswan of the Indian Forest Service on Twitter. The 38-second clip has already been watched almost 8,000 times since it was posted a few hours ago. The post also has over 3,000 likes and 650 retweets.

'Adorable' Cubs

According to Parveen Kaswan, the video was not taken by him but actually sent to him by a friend and that is why the location of the video is unknown. The forest officer in the post's caption said that the 'bear mama' knows how to cross the road and the 'fluffy balls' (cubs) just want to follow her. In the video, the bear and its cubs are seen crossing a narrow road in the middle of the jungle.

Take a look at the video below-

The bear mama knows how to cross the road. And these fluffy balls just want to follow. Learn some road sense from the mother. Sent by a friend, location unknown. pic.twitter.com/YD5MiC2Jxv — Parveen Kaswan, IFS (@ParveenKaswan) March 1, 2020



Netizens all hearts

How lucky to have sighted this! 😍 I have seen a bear only once, in Chitwan. And I ll remember that sighting forever. — Charu Pragya🇮🇳 (@CharuPragya) March 1, 2020

I love that the video taker was respectful of the animals and gave them their space! — Devyani (@devyanisingh) March 1, 2020

I love your wildlife photography and videography sir.

My father is also a retired forest officer. We feel so proud that people are saving forests.🙏 — Ashish_Singh (@AshishS67640337) March 1, 2020

Aww...the sweetest thing..this made my day😍love to these furry balls... — कार्मिक कुड़ी 🇮🇳 karmic kudi (@Joganindia) March 1, 2020

A. The bear bubs are super cute and so is the mama bear.

B. In this era, someone patiently waited for the bear family to pass without scaring them..respect! — Khwabida (@khwabida_rooh) March 1, 2020

Sir, your videos are truly inspiring....our love for wildlife keep growing — imtiaz nisar naik (@naik_Imtiaz) March 1, 2020

Mother Nature is the best teacher. Mother teaches by actions. — Ghp (@ghpips) March 1, 2020

Read: Srinagar: Wildlife Department Launches First Anti-Poaching Boat In Dal Lake

Read: China 'comprehensively Bans' Illegal Wildlife Trade Over Coronavirus Outbreak

Reminds me of ‘is the road crossing the forest or is the forest crossing the road’ — Roopal (@roopal01) March 1, 2020

Adorable 😍 — Sudha Rai (@raisudha) March 1, 2020

Read: India Prepared To Bring Back Cheetah, Protected Areas Restored: Wildlife Experts

Read: PM Modi Emphasizes On Conservation Of Wildlife And Habitat, Says 'It's A Part Of Ethos'

Such a cutest clip pic.twitter.com/xhItESNv0t — Loki (@bgloki18) March 1, 2020

Gorgeous little family! All the best! — Jon Darke (@zoogandwoo) March 1, 2020

They are so sweet!! Thank you very much for sharing, Sir! — D Rama Sudhakar (@DRamaSudhakar) March 1, 2020





Fluffy balls are just so cute.,.😍😘 — Rishabh Gupta (@theguptarishabh) March 1, 2020

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.