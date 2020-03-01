The Debate
Video Of Bear Crossing Road With Its Cubs Is Probably The Cutest Thing On Internet Today

What’s Viral

A video of a bear and its 4 cubs crossing the street is delighting the internet. The video was uploaded by Parveen Kaswan of the Indian Forest Service.

Written By Shubham Bose | Mumbai | Updated On:
Video of bear and her four cubs crossing the road wins hearts

A short clip of a bear and its four cubs crossing the forest road is winning hearts on internet. The video was uploaded by Parveen Kaswan of the Indian Forest Service on Twitter. The 38-second clip has already been watched almost 8,000 times since it was posted a few hours ago. The post also has over 3,000 likes and 650 retweets.

'Adorable' Cubs

According to Parveen Kaswan, the video was not taken by him but actually sent to him by a friend and that is why the location of the video is unknown. The forest officer in the post's caption said that the 'bear mama' knows how to cross the road and the 'fluffy balls' (cubs) just want to follow her. In the video, the bear and its cubs are seen crossing a narrow road in the middle of the jungle.
Take a look at the video below-


Netizens all hearts

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Published:
COMMENT
